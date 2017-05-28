Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT OF VAN

DATE: May 21, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-26548

Keys forgotten on a patio table led to the theft of a van overnight between 11:00p.m. on May 21st and 7:00 the next morning. The vehicle is a 2001 green Toyota Sienna van with BC licence plate number DX512V and VIN 4T3ZF19C01U365591. The van was stolen from the 2300 block of Lacresta Road in Lake Country.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE: May 3, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-22082

During the early hours of May 3rd a thief broke into a 1993 Ford F250 truck parked on the 9700 block of Winview Road in Lake Country. Entry was gained by opening the unlocked small passenger door window and then reaching in to unlock the door. A black Milwaukee backpack full of hand tools was taken, however power tools were left behind. The tools in the backpack include a 9/16 nut driver, pipe pliers, ratchet cable cutters, 3 crescent wrenches, drill bits, Milwaukee multimeter cables etc.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.