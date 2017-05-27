Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER – THEFT OF CAR AND ATV

DATE: May 21, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-26129

On May 21st a family checking on a home whose owners were away camping for the weekend discovered that the home had been broken into during the last 24 hours. Thieves most likely entered the home on the 3300 block of McKellar Road in West Kelowna by crawling into a bathroom window. Several weapons were stolen, including two Browning 7mms (one with a Leupold 3X9 variable scope, one with s/n 61308NM7C7), an American Ruger 270 with a Burris Redfield Revolution 3-9X40 scope, a Cooey .22, and an antique 16 gauge double barreled shotgun. Leupold and Bushnell binoculars, knives, scopes, a General Mobile Radio (model GMRS6000C-2GH) and other miscellaneous hunting equipment are also missing. The thieves may have packed all this into the family’s white 2010 Toyota Rav 4 with BC licence plate KTF355 and VIN 2T3BF4DV0AW029113, which was also taken. A red 2016 Honda TRX500 Rubicon with VIN 1HFTE4642G4100464 is missing as well.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: THEFT OF BOAT LEG

DATE: May 23, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-26446

A boat leg was reported stolen from a 1998 Crownline boat parked at a home on the 1200 block of Sunnybrae Road in the Lakeview Heights area of West Kelowna. The owner believes the boat leg went missing sometime in the two weeks previous to May 23rd. The leg is a Volvo Penta with serial number 4112049957 and is valued at approximately $10,000.00.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.