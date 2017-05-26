Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER TO JEWELLERY STORE

DATE: May 18, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-25313

An alarm was activated at 5:08 a.m. on May 18th at a business located on the 2900 block of Pandosy Street. A security officer heard the alarm and watched as a male ran out of a smashed out glass front door. The man had broken several counters in the store and left with a backpack full of goods as he ran west toward West Avenue and Abbott Street. The man was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with brim, a black Under Armour hoodie, black pants and a blue backpack. Another similar break and enter occurred on May 14th when a clothing store located in the Pandosy/Bernard area had the windows smashed out and two males (one wearing a motorcycle helmet) were seen running away with armfuls of clothing.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: MAJOR GRAFFITI MISCHIEF

DATE: May 19, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-25567

Residents of a neighbourhood in Rutland woke on May 19th to find a whole lot of gray….spray paint. Thirteen vehicles in the Clark Court area (including Harris Court, Hillaby Avenue and Findlay Road) were tagged with vulgar words and images in grey spray paint and random blobs and spots were painted on license plates, windows and fences. A fire extinguisher was also emptied on vehicles and the neighbourhood playground.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.