Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 2, 2017.

Chad Richard Iliffe (DOB 1982-06-10) is wanted for one count of personation to avoid arrest, one count of resist peace officer and one count of breach of probation.

Iliffe is described as a 34-year old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-15992