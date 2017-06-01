Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 1, 2017.

Jesse Alfred James Evans (DOB 1990-09-05) is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of resist peace officer and one count of drive while prohibited.

Evans is described as a 26-year old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-3177