Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 31, 2017.

Shannah Lynn McCray (DOB 1986-11-06) is wanted for four counts of breach of undertaking.

McCray is described as a 30-year old Caucasian female, 5’7” tall and 141 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-15736