Unsolved crimes: DLC

CRIME: BIKE STOLEN FROM HIGH SCHOOL

DATE: May 10, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-24084

Lake Country RCMP were contacted after a bike was taken from the bike racks in front of George Elliot Secondary School on Bottom Wood Lake Road on May 10th. The bike was taken between 9:00 am and 3:15 pm and unfortunately wasn’t locked. The missing bike is a Reebok Rush 21 speed mountain bike with black and red pin-striping, a black and white seat and disc brakes. The serial number is Y11L002007.

Photo: Contributed

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE: May 12, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-24125

A vehicle parked at the boat launch at the north east end of Wood Lake off Oyama Road fell prey to thieves while the owner was fishing from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 11th. The thief pried open the front passenger door of the red 2010 Dodge Ram and stole several items from the truck. Missing items include a camo fanny back holding a leather handled Big Brother KA-Bar 9” skinning knife, a range finder, bullets, snare wire and a striker and flint. A wallet was taken from the glove box containing a Canadian passport, birth certificate and other licenses and identification. The stereo plate was taken from the in-dash Pioneer AVIC-X8510BT stereo and a Lukas LK-7950 2-channel dashboard camera was also stolen.

Photo: Contributed

