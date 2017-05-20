41299
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”. 

     

CRIME:  THEFT OF BOAT MOTOR

DATE:    May 4, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-22421

A man contacted the West Kelowna RCMP detachment on May 4th to report the theft of his 6 HP Yamaha motor from the West Kelowna Yacht Club.  The model number of the blue and white motor is 6MSH0 and serial number is 024833.

 

 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.     

 

CRIME:  MISCHIEF TO WATER DISPENSER

DATE:    May 15, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-24769

Sometime between 10 p.m. on April 25th and 8:00 a.m. the next morning someone attempted to steal coins from a window mounted water dispenser located at a business on the 3700 block of Hoskins Road in West Kelowna.  The dispenser is mounted so that no access can be made to the money, however the thief caused $5000 in damage and the dispenser had to be replaced. 

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

