41783
39499
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

- | Story: 197384

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.      

 

CRIME:  THEFT OF RING

DATE:    May 12, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-24135

Kelowna RCMP were called at 11:40 a.m. on May 12th by employees of Premier Jewellery and Loans located on Bredin Road when a male customer snatched a ring and ran out the door.  The male, described to be in his early 20s, was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black track pants and a red baseball cap.  The stolen ring is worth $18,000 (see picture).  Crime Stoppers would like to remind readers that there will be a reward for your anonymous information that leads to an arrest or charges.  The owners of the store would like to catch the thief and see the ring returned.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

           

CRIME:  STOLEN ATV

DATE:    May 16, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-24876

An ATV was reported stolen on May 16th after it disappeared overnight from a pop-up shed located behind the Super 8 Motel on the 2500 block of Highway 97 North.   The ATV is a 2016 black Arctic Cat with VIN 4UF16ATV6GT206294 and had no license plates attached. 

              

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Crime Stoppers articles

41385
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



40977
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



41774