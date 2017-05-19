Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT OF RING

DATE: May 12, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-24135

Kelowna RCMP were called at 11:40 a.m. on May 12th by employees of Premier Jewellery and Loans located on Bredin Road when a male customer snatched a ring and ran out the door. The male, described to be in his early 20s, was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black track pants and a red baseball cap. The stolen ring is worth $18,000 (see picture). Crime Stoppers would like to remind readers that there will be a reward for your anonymous information that leads to an arrest or charges. The owners of the store would like to catch the thief and see the ring returned.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: STOLEN ATV

DATE: May 16, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-24876

An ATV was reported stolen on May 16th after it disappeared overnight from a pop-up shed located behind the Super 8 Motel on the 2500 block of Highway 97 North. The ATV is a 2016 black Arctic Cat with VIN 4UF16ATV6GT206294 and had no license plates attached.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

