Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 25, 2017.

Raven Lee Graham (DOB 1997-09-03) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property under $5000 and one count of trespassing.

Graham is described as a 19-year old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 115 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-2436