Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 24, 2017.

Dwaine Allan Joyce (DOB 1962-06-03) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000 and one count of fail to comply with probation.

Joyce is described as a 54-year old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 161 lbs. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2014-53739