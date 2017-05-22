Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 19, 2017.

Charles “Dylan” Douglas (DOB 1993-11-11) is wanted for one count of assault.

Douglas is described as a 23-year old Caucasian male, 5’5” tall and 119 lbs. He has red hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-19392