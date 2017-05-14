41367
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: DLC

- | Story: 196825

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.      

 

CRIME:  STOLEN MEMORIES

DATE:    May 8, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-23137

A woman who parked her vehicle at the southern-most pullout on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country had her car broken into while she was out paddle boarding from 5:00 to 5:40 PM on Sunday, May 7.  The passenger side door was jimmied open and thieves stole a purse with contents, as well as a black LG3 smartphone in a blue case.  The purse was found near Oyama on Pelmewash Parkway the next day with all her ID intact, but missing cash, a Quail’s Gate Winery gift card and a Walmart gift card.  The most important item is still missing – the cell phone that contains pictures of her deceased son.  Several witnesses may have been in the area.  If you saw something, know who is responsible, or can help return the phone to the owner, please contact the RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers. 

 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.         

 

CRIME:  MISCHIEF TO CRANE

DATE:    May 7, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-23116

A crane operator whose crane was parked at the corner of Bottom Wood Lake Road and Beaver Lake Road contacted Lake Country RCMP on May 7th when some damage was discovered.  Two of the windows of the 2012 Linkbelt Crane had been smashed out with a rock.  A neighborhood witness advised police that three youths (two males and a female) had been seen climbing on it the previous day around 2:30.  A smashing noise was heard but the witness was unaware of what had happened. 

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

40787
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



41366
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories