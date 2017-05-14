Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: STOLEN MEMORIES

DATE: May 8, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-23137

A woman who parked her vehicle at the southern-most pullout on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country had her car broken into while she was out paddle boarding from 5:00 to 5:40 PM on Sunday, May 7. The passenger side door was jimmied open and thieves stole a purse with contents, as well as a black LG3 smartphone in a blue case. The purse was found near Oyama on Pelmewash Parkway the next day with all her ID intact, but missing cash, a Quail’s Gate Winery gift card and a Walmart gift card. The most important item is still missing – the cell phone that contains pictures of her deceased son. Several witnesses may have been in the area. If you saw something, know who is responsible, or can help return the phone to the owner, please contact the RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: MISCHIEF TO CRANE

DATE: May 7, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-23116

A crane operator whose crane was parked at the corner of Bottom Wood Lake Road and Beaver Lake Road contacted Lake Country RCMP on May 7th when some damage was discovered. Two of the windows of the 2012 Linkbelt Crane had been smashed out with a rock. A neighborhood witness advised police that three youths (two males and a female) had been seen climbing on it the previous day around 2:30. A smashing noise was heard but the witness was unaware of what had happened.

