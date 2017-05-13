Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT OF FORD F350

DATE: May 6, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-22732

A truck similar to this was stolen between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m from a Morningside Drive property in Glenrosa on May 5th. The truck is a 2005 Ford F350 crew cab with BC plate number EP2947 and VIN 1FTWW31P05EC85900. It’s black with painted red flames on the bottom of the doors and the box held an engine covered by a blue tarp.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER – HOME CLEANOUT

DATE: May 7, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-23115

Thieves took advantage of an absentee homeowner on the 3000 block of Fenton Road in Glenrosa who arrived home after being away for two weeks to discover the home had been emptied of everything from a hairdryer to the fridge. In the two weeks previous to May 7th the thieves made several trips from the house taking, among other things:

2107 Polaris RZR EPS XP 1000 ATV (VIN 4XAVDE99XHB682658)

Two brown Natuzzi leather couches

Samsung fridge (36”width)

Brigade commercial gas range (model CRVGR33015BSS)

65’ Haier TV

Coffee table and end tables, nightstands, 9 bar stools

Giant Mountain bike (Anthem)

15 cases of wine, 25-30 bottles of alcohol

Arai brand motorcycle helmets

If you have any knowledge of this theft, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously or West Kelowna RCMP.

Photo: Contributed

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.