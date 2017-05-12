Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT / ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

DATE: April 30, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-21577

A male entered the Subway located on the 1700 block of Springfield Road at approximately 9:35 PM on April 30th. He grabbed some money out of the open till and ran outside, jumping on a bicycle. The lone employee followed and confronted the male, who then brandished a knife and threatened him. The employee called police as the male left in a western direction on his bicycle. The suspect is a balding Caucasian male, approximately 5’10” tall and wearing all black.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: ARSON

DATE: May 6, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-22781

An alarm was activated at 1:56 AM at a fast food business on the 1500 block of Banks Road. Upon arrival police discovered fire crews fighting an active fire at a fast food restaurant two doors down. The restaurant’s front door window had been smashed and suspects had lit the restaurant on fire. The fire is deemed suspicious and any information on the occurrence would be appreciated by Kelowna RCMP.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.