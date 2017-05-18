Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 18, 2017.

Sharon Nicole Quinn (DOB 1974-10-19) is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Quinn is described as a 42-year old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 122 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-15590