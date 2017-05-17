Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 17, 2017.

Karl Robert Haddad-Spence (DOB 1996-12-07) is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of breach of probation.

Haddad-Spence is described as a 20-year old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 148 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-4157