Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: FRAUD

DATE: April 29, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-21309, 2017-21310

Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP are assisting Vernon RCMP in helping to solve fraud files stemming from the theft of a wallet in Vernon. Fraudulent transactions using the stolen cards were made at two banks in Lake Country; and Save-On Foods and Tim Hortons in Kelowna. Take a look at these photos and contact Crime Stoppers if you can help to identify the suspects.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: FRAUD

DATE: April 15, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-18629

On April 15th there were several thefts from vehicles parked at sports fields, parks and golf courses in the Lake Country area. One of the thefts was from a vehicle parked at Aspen Grove Golf Course between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The vehicle door was reported as locked, however a suspect entered and stole money and credit cards from a wallet tucked under the seat. The cards were used at several locations in Kelowna. The suspect using the cards is described as a South Asian or Middle Eastern male.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.