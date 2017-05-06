Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT OF TRUCK AND SLED

DATE: April 30,2 017

RCMP FILE: 2017-21460

Sometime between 10:00 p.m. on April 29th and 5:45 a.m. the next morning a truck and snowmobile were taken from where they were parked on the corner of Gates Road and Glenrosa Road. The truck is a Ford F350 with BC plate number FB4290 and VIN 1FTWW31R49EB21377. The truck is black with a light bar on the front bumper with 4 “Light Force” spotlights and “Monster” rims. The snowmobile is a black Arctic Cat M8 with VIN 4UF16SNW4GT111809 and had a black and orange cover.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: THEFT OF SCOOTER

DATE: April 27, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-20860

West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a stolen scooter from a residence on the 3600 block of Brenda Lee Road. As the scooter is unlicensed, it had no plates. The make of the scooter is unknown, but it is black in colour and has pink metal hand grips, a black hard carrying case on the back and a sticker with the letters “KNN” on it. The serial number for the scooter is 13145014060047100 and the serial number for the motor is T60V500W14050328.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.