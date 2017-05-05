Unsolved crimes: Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT OF BIKES

DATE: April 27, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-20876

Kelowna RCMP were contacted by the victim of two stolen bikes on April 27th when she returned from a holiday to find out they had been stolen from the underground parking lot of a complex on the 1900 block of Durin Road in Kelowna. Video surveillance was reviewed, which revealed these two suspects entering the building around 4:45 a.m. on April 16th. The two bikes stolen were worth over $2500 each. One was a Gary Fisher Hifi Deluxe15 speed with serial number WTU365G0132E and the other was a Trek Fuel EX 7 15 speed with serial number WL3232488. Please let Crime Stoppers know if you can identify these two persons of interest. A video of these two can be seen below.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

CRIME: THEFT OF SPORTS MEMORABILIA

DATE: May 4, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-22308 et al

Kelowna RCMP would like to catch the thief who is responsible for a rash of break and enters and making off with high priced sportswear, memorabilia and jerseys. On March 27th a suspect threw a rock through a window of a business on the 1800 block of Harvey Avenue, reached in and grabbed thousands of dollars’ worth of jerseys. On March 29th a business was hit on the 2200 block of Enterprise Way, with the suspect taking computers, cash, jerseys, a Grey Cup football helmet, a Grey Cup football and a signed baseball cap. On April 3rd a sports business on the 1700 block of Cooper Road had their door smashed and soccer team jackets, track pants, hoodies and foot wear were taken. On April 26th the suspect hit the first business on the 1800 block of Harvey Avenue again and took some more jerseys. Most recently, on May 4th, Rusty’s Sports Bar and Grill had their door smashed in at 2:51 a.m. Once inside the thief smashed wall display cases, taking nine signed jerseys. General duty officers and a Police Service Dog attended the alarm but were unable to track the suspect. The video surveillance from the business shows a suspect with a covered face wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with white trim, a blue scarf and blue, black and white sneakers.

You can help catch these suspects by contacting Crime Stoppers.