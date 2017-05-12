Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 12, 2017.

Tyler Rae Fitzpatrick (DOB 1989-06-26) is wanted for one count of mischief under $5000 and two counts of fail to comply with probation.

Fitzpatrick is described as a 27-year old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-59239