Unsolved crimes: DLC

CRIME: THEFT FROM AUTO AND FRAUD

DATE: March 21, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-13749 and 2017-13793

A wallet was taken from the centre console of an unlocked truck parked at a residence on Commonwealth Road during the early hours of March 21st. Multiple transactions were made with the stolen credit card at nearby locations in Lake Country soon after. Lake Country RCMP would like to identify this person of interest who may have used one of the stolen credit cards.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: THEFT OF TOY HAULER TRAILER

DATE: April 24, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017

A man looking to trade in a toy hauler at Voyager RV Centre in Lake Country left the unit in the company’s gravel parking lot on April 23rd in order to be appraised. The unit was missing the next morning, at which time video surveillance was reviewed revealing the arrival of a grey pickup truck (possibly a Dodge) at 11:16 pm. Two men hooked up the trailer and departed southbound on Highway 97. The trailer is a 2011 white Gulfstream 30 foot toy hauler with BC license plate number UWV75P and VIN 1NL1GTL23B110224.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

