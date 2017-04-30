41299
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: DLC

- | Story: 195602

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”. 

     

CRIME:  THEFT FROM AUTO AND FRAUD

DATE:    March 21, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-13749 and 2017-13793

A wallet was taken from the centre console of an unlocked truck parked at a residence on Commonwealth Road during the early hours of March 21st.   Multiple transactions were made with the stolen credit card at nearby locations in Lake Country soon after.  Lake Country RCMP would like to identify this person of interest who may have used one of the stolen credit cards. 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

 

CRIME:  THEFT OF TOY HAULER TRAILER

DATE:    April 24, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017

A man looking to trade in a toy hauler at Voyager RV Centre in Lake Country left the unit in the company’s gravel parking lot on April 23rd in order to be appraised.  The unit was missing the next morning, at which time video surveillance was reviewed revealing the arrival of a grey pickup truck (possibly a Dodge) at 11:16 pm.  Two men hooked up the trailer and departed southbound on Highway 97. The trailer is a 2011 white Gulfstream 30 foot toy hauler with BC license plate number UWV75P and VIN 1NL1GTL23B110224.

           

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

40024
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



39968
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



40626


40014