41299
39499
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

- | Story: 195601

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.      

 

CRIME:  SCAM ALERT

DATE:    April 20, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-19548

A West Kelowna woman is a little poorer after responding to a text message promising to make extra money by displaying a vinyl advertising sign on her car.  The communication began with a text stating she could make $300 a month.  A series of emails led to an agreement and the company sent a sizeable cheque to pay for the advertisement.  She was then instructed to send an electronic money order to an email address.  The cheque sent by the company turned out to be fraudulent.   The email and web addresses are untraceable and could be anywhere in the world. 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

 

CRIME:  THEFT OF PONTOON BOAT

DATE:    April 26, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-20686

The owner of a stolen pontoon boat contacted West Kelowna RCMP on April 26th to report the theft.  The boat had been laying on its side at the side yard of his home on the 2000 block of Majoros Road.  At this time the make, model and serial number are unknown, however it is grey with blue ends.    

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

41387
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



39967
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



41364


41428