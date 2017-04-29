Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: SCAM ALERT

DATE: April 20, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-19548

A West Kelowna woman is a little poorer after responding to a text message promising to make extra money by displaying a vinyl advertising sign on her car. The communication began with a text stating she could make $300 a month. A series of emails led to an agreement and the company sent a sizeable cheque to pay for the advertisement. She was then instructed to send an electronic money order to an email address. The cheque sent by the company turned out to be fraudulent. The email and web addresses are untraceable and could be anywhere in the world.

CRIME: THEFT OF PONTOON BOAT

DATE: April 26, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-20686

The owner of a stolen pontoon boat contacted West Kelowna RCMP on April 26th to report the theft. The boat had been laying on its side at the side yard of his home on the 2000 block of Majoros Road. At this time the make, model and serial number are unknown, however it is grey with blue ends.

