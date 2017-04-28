41717
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.      

 

CRIME:  THEFT OF TRAVEL TRAILER

DATE:    April 23, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-20080

Please be on the lookout for this new trailer stolen sometime between the first week of April and April 23rd from its winter storage location at a rural area of Southeast Kelowna. The trailer held an assortment of quadding and fishing gear, lawnchairs, DVDs and other personal family items.  The trailer is a 2017 Tracer Air 270 travel trailer, off-white in colour with brown decals on the side.  It has BC license plate number WBV80B and VIN 5ZT2TRTB7HB510958.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

           

CRIME:  BREAK AND ENTER AT YMCA

DATE:    April 19, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-19385

A YMCA employee reported a break-in that occurred around 4:45 pm on April 16th at the facility located at 375 Hartman Road.  Staff noticed a normally locked desk drawer had been ripped off.  Video surveillance was reviewed which revealed an unknown male picking an office door lock with a screwdriver, rifling through articles in the office and then departing.  It is unknown if he took anything.  RCMP would like to identify this person of interest. 

           

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



