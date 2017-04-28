Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT OF TRAVEL TRAILER

DATE: April 23, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-20080

Please be on the lookout for this new trailer stolen sometime between the first week of April and April 23rd from its winter storage location at a rural area of Southeast Kelowna. The trailer held an assortment of quadding and fishing gear, lawnchairs, DVDs and other personal family items. The trailer is a 2017 Tracer Air 270 travel trailer, off-white in colour with brown decals on the side. It has BC license plate number WBV80B and VIN 5ZT2TRTB7HB510958.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers' anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER AT YMCA

DATE: April 19, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-19385

A YMCA employee reported a break-in that occurred around 4:45 pm on April 16th at the facility located at 375 Hartman Road. Staff noticed a normally locked desk drawer had been ripped off. Video surveillance was reviewed which revealed an unknown male picking an office door lock with a screwdriver, rifling through articles in the office and then departing. It is unknown if he took anything. RCMP would like to identify this person of interest.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers' anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)