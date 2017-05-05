Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 5, 2017.

Tracy Rose Duncan (DOB 1973-09-23) is wanted for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Duncan is described as a 43-year old Caucasian female, 5’10” tall and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-8185