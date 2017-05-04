Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 4, 2017.

Ryan Evan Halldorson (DOB 1984-12-31) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Halldorson is described as a 32-year old Caucasian male, 5’5” tall and 146 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2015-66554