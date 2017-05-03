Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 3, 2017.

Kyle Sayre MacInnes (DOB 1989-09-30) is wanted for one count of cause person to use forged document, one count of obtain goods under false pretense and one count of possession of stolen property under $5000.

MacInnes is described as a 27-year old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 166 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-32482