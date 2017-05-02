Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 2, 2017.

Mark James Meachem (DOB 1979-01-31) is wanted for three counts of breach of probation.

Meachem is described as a 38-year old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 192 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-4298