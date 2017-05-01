Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 1, 2017.

Cheralyn Kristina Ann Redford (DOB 1985-06-03) is wanted for two counts of trafficking, one count of fail to appear and one count of breach of undertaking.

Redford is described as a 31-year old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall and 150 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File #2016-72697