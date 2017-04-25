Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of April 25, 2017.

Ross John Adams (DOB 1958-02-13) is wanted for two counts of fail to comply with probation.

Adams is described as a 59-year old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 146 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-63877