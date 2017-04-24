Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of April 24, 2017.

Joshua Andre Lemire (DOB 1990-08-30) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation.

Lemire is described as a 26-year old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 181 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-5052