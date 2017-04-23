Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: MORE….THEFTS FROM VEHICLES

DATE: April 15, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-18601, 2017-18622, 2017-18627, 2017-18629

The morning of Saturday, April 15th was VERY lucrative for a thief travelling from parking lot to parking lot in Lake Country. Owners of unlocked vehicles parked at the Winfield Arena, Swalwell Park, Aspen Grove Golf Course and Beasley Park either had large amounts of cash, credit and debit cards plucked from wallets left in the vehicles and in one case, the thief was caught by the owner, and the whole wallet was taken. The suspect is a South Asian or Middle Eastern male in his 20s with dark facial hair, dark skin and was wearing an oversized white hoodie with an unknown black insignia or designs on it. The man may have been travelling in a silver van.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: April 19, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-19382

A home on the 11,000 block of Pretty Road was broken into on April 19th while a restoration crew worked in the basement. In the afternoon one of the employees noticed a back patio door open and many drawers had been pulled open. The thief left with an air compressor, a TV and a PlayStation 4. One of the neighbours noticed a black hatchback car in the area around 2:30 p.m. which could be associated to the theft.

