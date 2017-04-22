Unsolved crimes: West Kel

40745
You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.      

 

CRIME:  GRAFFITI

DATE:    April 10, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-17644

A representative from the Storage Bear storage facility contacted West Kelowna RCMP on April 10 to report that two suspects had spray painted the barrier wall from the north end of Carrington Road in the cul-de-sac to Elk Road.  Police attended and found the wall, all the nearby light standards and hydro boxes had been painted with orange and red graffiti and mentions “Gas Boy” numerous times. 

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.          

 

 

 

CRIME:  THEFT OF TRUCK

DATE:    April 7, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-17085

A customer’s truck was stolen from the parking area at Dirty Diesel Customs on the 2200 block of Louie Drive in West Kelowna.  Video surveillance shows the theft occurred at 6:30 a.m. on April 7th when thieves smashed a window and left with the truck.  The truck is a white with grey 2003 Ford F350  Crew cab bearing BC plate number LA7310 and VIN 1FTSW31FX3EA36412. 

           

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

