Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”. 

     

CRIME:  THEFT OF STREET BIKE

DATE:    April 19, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-19285

The owner of a stolen motorcycle contacted Kelowna RCMP when he noticed that his bike was taken from the driveway behind his house on the 3000 block of Shetland Road. The bike was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on April 18th and was gone by 8:00 the next morning.  The motorcycle is a blue 2003 Yamaha Street Rider with BC license plate W84214 and VIN JYARN10N93A000941.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.         

 

CRIME:  TIP THEFT

DATE:    April 17, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-19017

A business owner from the 200 block of Bernard Avenue contacted Kelowna RCMP with information regarding a male who allegedly stole a jar of tips from the business at approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 17th.  The empty tip jar was discovered in the trash can in the washroom.  The person of interest is a thin Caucasian male with dark hair and tattoos on both forearms wearing an “Obey” t-shirt. 

            

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

