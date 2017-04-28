Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of April 28, 2017.

David Michele Daniels (DOB 1976-07-06) is wanted for one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of theft under $5000 and two counts of breach of probation.

Daniels is described as a 40-year old non –white male, 5’11” tall and 201 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-2205