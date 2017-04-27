Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of April 27, 2017.

Christy Jo Bottos (DOB 1979-08-03) is wanted for one count of break and enter, one count of theft under $5000, one count of mischief and one count of breach of undertaking.

Bottos is described as a 37-year old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 126 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-56844