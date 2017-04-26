Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of April 26, 2017.

Kelly James Morrison (DOB 1967-03-31) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000 and one count of possess/use stolen credit card.

Morrison is described as a 50-year old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 177 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-16980