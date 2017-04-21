Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of April 21, 2017.

Wesley Wade Joseph Michelle (DOB 1980-04-05) is wanted for one count of drive while suspended and one count of breach of probation.

Michelle is described as a 37-year old non-white male, 5’9” tall and 161 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-10926