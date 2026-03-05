Castlegar News

Regional district approves adding auto extraction to service list for three volunteer fire departments

Photo: Provincial Fire and Safety The regional district is allowing the volunteer fire departments of Ootischenia, Robson and Beasley to offer auto extraction services.

Authorization for auto-extraction services for the Robson, Ootischenia and Beasley volunteer fire departments has been approved by the regional district.

With the volunteer departments not previously offering the service, the service model created unnecessary delays in extrication responses for electoral areas F (North Shore) and J (Columbia/Lower Arrow) because resources were dispatched from outside the protection area, said Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) regional deputy fire chief, Grant Hume.

“Auto-extrication is a time-sensitive function directly tied to patient survivability, and the existing structure introduces avoidable gaps in service delivery,” he said.

The new policy update — approved on Feb. 19 at the regular RDCK board meeting — was an opportunity to align service levels with the capabilities that now exist within the three local departments, Hume explained.

“All three departments have trained personnel, suitable equipment and demonstrated operational reliability,” he said. “The only remaining barrier is policy authorization.”

Area C director Kelly Vandenberghe wondered how many calls have required auto extraction in the last year.

“That's always interesting to know what level the calls are being experienced,” he said.

There were a total of 229 calls over the last year, Hume replied, but from across the entire region.

“Some of those calls could just be as simple as a vehicle in a ditch and not requiring extrication at all,” he said. “Dispatch doesn't really distinguish that for us. So it could be only going from that to actually having to disentangle a car, which is the process of cutting it off.”

There's no initial upfront costs involved in turning these services on, Hume added. There will be gradual, long term increases to the operating budgets of the departments to support equipment purchasing and replacement, ongoing operations and maintenance costs associated with this equipment, and the continued training and certification requirements necessary to sustain auto extrication capability.

Initial equipment and training have been funded through grants and existing operational budgets, however, but future operational budget growth will be required to maintain service levels and ensure long term program sustainability, Hume noted.

Auto extrication services within the RDCK have historically been delivered through a patchwork of responding departments based on geography, available equipment and mutual aid agreements. For Area J, Castlegar Fire Department has long provided this function under mutual aid despite the inherent delay associated with responding outside their primary protection area. Similarly, for Area F, extrication has been provided by Tarrys Fire Department and, on occasion, Nelson Fire Rescue when specifically requested.

Without the change, several inefficiencies persisted:

Slower response times to motor vehicle incidents requiring extrication;

Increased operational strain on Castlegar, Tarrys and Nelson;

Reduced availability of those departments for emergencies within their own jurisdictions; and

Community perception that local fire departments are unable to perform services they are already equipped to provide.

“The … update closes this operational gap to reflect current capacity, and strengthens regional resilience by ensuring each department can deliver essential services within its own area,” said Hume.