Bylaw moving forward to borrow funds for sewage line renewal project

The estimated total value of the renewal project, including design and construction, is $6,871,000, including a 15 per cent contingency.

The City of Castlegar is looking to make good on its plan to take on the North Train renewal project, passing the first part of a bylaw to borrow almost $7 million for the work.

On Monday night city council approved three readings of the South Sewage Treatment Plant North Train Renewal Project Loan Authorization Bylaw, authorizing the city to borrow $6,939,000 from the Municipal Finance Authority to fund the project.

The South Sewage Treatment Plant (SSTP) was built approximately 50 years ago with just one treatment path (“train”), now referred to as the North Train.

The SSTP was expanded between 2004 and 2006 to create a parallel treatment path, the South Train, to double the plant’s capacity and provide redundancy in the event of an upset condition or mechanical failure.

In 2016, a retrofit project was completed to add nitrogen removal to the South Train, however upgrades to the North Train were postponed due to cost constraints, said city director of finance and technology, Steffan Klassen, in his report to council.

Since that time, the South Train has been able to meet the city’s treatment needs while the North Train has remained out of service, he explained.

“More stringent environmental regulations, the regulatory requirement for redundancy and a growing population in Castlegar has prompted the need to bring the North Train back into service,” said Klassen.

The estimated total value of the renewal project, including design and construction, is $6,871,000, including a 15 per cent contingency. Due to a low sewer capital reserve balance, the city requires the full amount of $6,871,000 to be funded through borrowing.

Adoption of the long-term borrowing recommendation will take place at a future council meeting after receiving approval from the Inspector of Municipalities.