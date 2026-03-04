Castlegar News

Feds earmark $5.5M for new B.C. mass timber factory

Feds give Kalesnikoff a boost

Photo: Submitted. A new mass timber facility by Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc. in Castlegar, B.C. that opened in June 2025.

A large B.C.-based mass timber company is receiving $5.5 million in federal funding to expand its production capacity, the government’s latest support for prefabrication as a means to boost housing supply.

Castlegar-based Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc. is receiving the funding from Pacific Economic Development Canada’s Regional Tariff Response Initiative. The initiative is investing more than $13 million in 10 projects across B.C.’s southern Interior, helping businesses impacted by tariffs, said a March 2 press release.

Kalesnikoff is receiving a repayable investment of $5.5 million to help purchase new equipment to make prefabricated housing components used in multi-family housing, schools, daycares and commercial buildings, said the release.

Kalesnikoff’s new mass timber facility in Castlegar, which went into operation last year, is ramping up production, said Andrew Stiffman, the company’s vice-president of construction services.

The facility is currently operating at about 15-20 per cent of its maximum potential capacity. “We have a lot of capacity that we’re looking to allocate. We’re very excited and hungry,” he said.

The company’s orders for 2026 include prefabricated wall panels and volumetric modular mass timber, he said.

Prefabricated refers to objects made off-site in a factory setting, while volumetric modular construction refers to the manufacture of “modules” that can be stacked and assembled to form entire buildings.

Stiffman said he hopes federal and provincial support translates into more orders. But private development is currently slow in B.C. and faces significant market and policy challenges, he said.

On the private side, Stiffman said he hopes policymakers heed the advice of the development community to re-stimulate development. On the publicly funded side, the procurement strategy for public projects needs to be modernized to accommodate prefab proposals, he said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government is keen to promote modern methods of construction as a response to the nation’s housing shortage, saying an industrialized, factory-based approach to housing is faster, cheaper and more sustainable.

Kalesnikoff is exploring different avenues of Carney’s $13-billion Build Canada Homes program, Stiffman said, including possibly participating in federal projects, shovel-ready projects by private developers and some of the company’s own regional projects in the West Kootenays.

The company has yet to generate sales from these efforts but remains hopeful, he said.