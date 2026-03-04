Castlegar News

The future is now with two career fairs hosted across the region

Career fair on the map

Photo: Submitted

Take a tour of your future through the upcoming West Kootenay Career Fair.

Selkirk College students, graduates and community members from across the region can connect education with opportunity at the West Kootenay Career Fair, offered twice early next week.

Taking place in Nelson on March 11 and in Castlegar on March 12, the fair brings together local employers, educators and job seekers to explore how academic pathways align with real-world careers.

Hosted by Selkirk College and Kootenay Career Development Society (KCDS), these free public events open the door to opportunity.

“Explore programs that lead directly to in-demand careers, discover emerging industries shaping the regional economy, and access both community and college resources that support career growth,” noted the fair organizers in a press release on Tuesday.

Students, graduates and community members can add to their career fair experience by attending a pre-event workshop focused on networking, personal branding and employability skills.

The workshop allows people to ask questions, explore program-to-career pathways and make valuable connections.

Regional collaboration for the workforce

The fair allows people to connect with over 60 exhibitors from local and provincial organizations spanning a wide range of sectors, including environment, finance, social enterprises, public services, skilled trades and construction, hospitality, health and human services, business and commerce, arts and sciences, and more.

As well, people can explore current job opportunities, discover long-term career pathways, and gain insights into the industry trends shaping the future workforce.

“The West Kootenay Career Fair builds meaningful connections between education and industry,” says Jessica Adrain, faculty advisor of co-op education and employment services at Selkirk College. “Together, we’re supporting learners in finding clear pathways to employment while helping employers develop and retain a strong workforce across the West Kootenay and beyond.”