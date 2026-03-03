Castlegar News

Provincial report shows slight drop in snow water equivalent data for West Kootenay

Snow water average dips

Photo: File Most automated snow weather stations within the region are reporting quite high, with the Redfish Creek station at an all-time historical clip at 133 per cent for March 1.

There has been a slight dip in the snow water equivalent for the West Kootenay according to data from the B.C. automated snow weather station weekly summary from the B.C. Rivers Forecast Centre on Monday.

The summary is reporting a 93 per cent snow water equivalent average — expressed as a per cent point-of-record median across seven stations — which represents a four per cent drop from one week ago, and down from the season high of 109 per cent on Jan. 15.

However, the figures for the seven West Kootenay stations are affected by the Duncan Lake Dam 2 station operated by B.C. Hydro, which is recording extremely low percentages, bottoming out at three per cent on March 1.

Other stations within the region are reporting quite high, with the Redfish Creek station at an all-time historical clip at 133 per cent for March 1, East Creek is 147 per cent, St. Leon Creek is 136 per cent and Gray Creek Upper is 98 per cent. The Barnes Creek (73 per cent) and Farron (63 per cent) stations were slightly lower.

According to the forecast centre, the second half of February began with cooler temperatures across the region before a warming trend at the end of the month.

“A few moderate precipitation events occurred bringing snowfall into the mountains and even lower elevations in some areas,” it explained. “A mild and wetter period of weather is expected for the upcoming week.”

Although the values are not the official snow basin indices, the West Kootenay region does sit below the provincial average of 109 per cent of the period-of-record median for March 1 — a slight increase from provincial 108 per cent on Feb. 15.

As of March 1, the lowest ASWS basin averages are observed on Vancouver Island (58 per cent) and the Okanagan (72 per cent). The highest basin averages occur in the Liard (146 per cent) and Upper Columbia (130 per cent) regions. The largest relative decrease since Feb. 15 occurred in the Boundary (-11) region.