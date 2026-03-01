Castlegar News

High scoring third-year forward prepares to lead Rebels into KIJHL first round

Gamble set to lead Rebels

Photo: Submitted Castlegar Rebel forward Josh Gamble prepares to lead the team into the KIJHL first round of the playoffs next weekend.

The Prestige Hotels and Resorts player spotlight shines on Castlegar Rebels forward Josh Gamble who is playing in his final season of junior hockey.

The third year forward from Wilcox, Sask. has led the Rebels in scoring each season, potting 14 goals and 40 points three years ago, following up with 14 goals and 45 points last year.

This year he had 14 goals and 33 points and, heading into the final weekend of regular play, he was tied with teammate Jayden Spence for the team lead at 31, but added two points on Saturday night to take the title again.

Gamble will lead the Rebels into the Neil Murdoch Division semi finals in one week against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.