City looks at tweaks to transit to improve service to south Castlegar

Transit change contemplated

Photo: File Castlegar city council heard two solutions for transit tweaks and improved service.

A lack of transit service to south Castlegar could be solved through a few minor tweaks to two existing problematic routes.

Castlegar city council was faced with two problematic route areas — the 98 Columbia connector at Blueberry and the 32 Columbia rail crossing at 32nd Street — and regional district research analyst Tom Dool apprised them of the problem.

A B.C. Transit safety audit in 2024 noted two safety deficiencies in the city’s transit, including the 98 connector having to get back onto the highway in the Blueberry neighbourhood by performing a three-point turn across traffic, in the intersection, before entering the merge lane to get back onto the highway.

“Clearly, not a great way to do things. The pressure there was trying to get timing correct, pick up as many people as possible and keep the system moving,” said Dool.

The other issue is the number 32 makes its stop on Columbia Avenue from 32nd Street, with the bus having to stop across the rail tracks.

“That is a no-no from a safety perspective; transit identified it and said we have to change it,” said Dool.

A temporary stop was established within the Blueberry subdivision; due to the trip frequency (11 times per day) the resulting hours cost approximately $25,514. In 2025, the cost was applied to the cost of 98 service, but the route was funded by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary service.

“At a certain point, if we want that service to continue into Blueberry we have to find a way to spread that cost over Regional District of Central Kootenay side of West Kootenay Transit,” said Dool.

At the Columbia rail tracks, the bus driver mitigated risk through awareness and timing of the train.

“They knew where the train was at different points in time, the drivers were fully aware,” he said.

One option was to remove the stop and all service to the 98 — which typically hd low usage — or provide local service. But Dool noted an earlier conversation with council previously was to try and get more service to south Castlegar, “so everybody thought that removing that service was not seen as a good option.”

He said a proposed solution would be to provide service to Blueberry by extending route 32 into south Castlegar three times a day — deleting route 98 — and picking up Blueberry riders in the process.

“What we noted, really, was the ridership was utilizing the service in the morning commute, potentially once at lunch, and in the evening, which is typical usage,” Dool explained.

This would continue service to Blueberry at a more appropriate level, with a reduced cost — dropping from $25,000 to $9,500 — with improved service to south Castlegar, said Dool.

Once the regional district has a plan for the route, it will be brought back to council for approval.