Kootenay man accused of intimate partner violence denied bail

'Nightmare of abuse'

Photo: Provincial Court of BC Castlegar courthouse

A Kootenay man accused of a “nightmare of domestic abuse” will remain behind bars after allegedly breaching his conditions.

Ryan Paulson, 41, was taken back into custody last week after allegedly testing positive for cocaine while staying at a residential treatment centre in Prince George.

Paulson faces a number of charges connected to allegations in Castlegar last September. Charges of criminal harassment, break and enter and two breach of conditions are labelled a “K-file” in online court records, which indicate charges involving intimate partner violence.

During a bail hearing Thursday, Crown prosecutor Kevin Short said the complainant in the case “described in detail past assaults, including getting hit, choked, having a knife held to her throat, her house was burned down when her children were in it, and she was forcibly confined. She reported a nightmare of domestic abuse to the police.

“Whenever these issues were put to the accused, they were just met with strong denials in the face of the evidence,” Short added.

Despite the allegations of a “long history of intimate partner violence,” as characterized by Judge Cathaline Heinrichs, Paulson is not currently facing any assault charges.

While Paulson sought his release to a shelter in Prince George on Thursday, Judge Heinrichs denied him bail, and he'll remain behind bars for the time being.

In her decision, Judge Heinrichs said “the real concern [with granting Paulson bail] is with respect to the safety of the victims.”

While Paulson was released on bail back in October to a Prince George residential treatment centre, he was evicted from the centre after testing positive for cocaine. Staff at the centre reported that Paulson had appeared to be under the influence of drugs, but Paulson has denied this.

“The bail supervisor has written and said that supervision is actually really difficult with this fella, because he just has a lack of insight, a lack of candour, and basically says whatever he has to say to convince them,” Short said.

On Feb. 9, the complainant in the domestic case reported to police that Paulson had been in contact with her over the past several months, through text messages, which was in breach of his bail conditions.

He was taken back into custody last week.

Following Justice Heinrichs decision to keep him in custody, Paulson appeared unhappy with the result of the hearing.

“I want nothing to do with her, I really do. I want to get on with my life, this is unbelievable,” Paulson said.

Paulson is scheduled to next appear in Nelson court in early March.