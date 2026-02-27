Castlegar News

Castlegar council commissions cash for new governance, funding model for regional airport

Photo: File City council approved the early release of $25,000 for a regional airport study project on Feb. 17 during its regular business meeting.

A model for the future of the region’s airport will be the topic of a new study through the City of Castlegar.

City council approved the early release of $25,000 for a regional airport study project — part of the 2026 budget — on Feb. 17 during its regular business meeting.

The project will serve as a preliminary assessment of alternative models of funding and governance for the West Kootenay Regional Airport (WKRA), noted a city staff report to council.

“The WKRA is an important transportation hub for the West Kootenay region,” explained the report. “The airport needs to grow and requires significant capital

investments and this study is intended to identify potential operating and financial models for the future.”

The project will be incorporated into the 2026-2030 financial plan, which is scheduled to be considered by council in late March, with final adoption in April. But the capital project was identified to require early budget approval due to seasonal timing and other deadlines.

As well, council provided early spend approval in the amount of $9,000 for the electronic time tracking, including leave request and training tracking project.

“This project is in support of the city’s organizational plan implementation and is intended to provide operational efficiencies in recruitment, payroll and benefits,” noted a city staff report.

HRISMyWay is a cloud-based human resource information system designed for municipalities. It integrates with payroll systems to streamline human resource processes, including time entry, leave management, employee records and approvals.

The platform provides self-service access for staff and managers, enabling efficient handling of timesheets, pay slips and notifications.

“The system enhances compliance, transparency, and scalability, supporting our goal of modernizing internal operations and improving service delivery,” the report read.