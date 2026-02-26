Castlegar News

Ootischenia transfer station slated for $5-million upgrade to address ongoing issues

RD plans for $5M upgrade

Photo: File The Ootischenia transfer station is slated for a $5-million upgrade to address ongoing issues.

The regional district could be putting over $5 million into an upgrade for the transfer station at Ootischenia as the existing facility presently grapples with issues of congestion, long customer wait times and mixed traffic safety risks.

The joint resource recovery committee of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) approved “option C” in its Feb. 18 meeting — and was subsequently approved at the RDCK board level Feb. 19 — including a phased development approach starting with phase one (critical infrastructure).

If not addressed, the issues have the potential to frustrate customers, encourage illegal and improper disposal of waste, and reduce the desire to properly divert recyclable materials, said Nathan Schilman, RDCK environmental technologist, in his report to the committee.

“The current transfer station cannot efficiently handle projected increases in waste types and quantities, which will further compound the current issues at the site,” he said. “These factors contribute to higher operational costs, reduced diversion, and challenges meeting regulatory requirements.”

There are also space constraints with the current landfill footprint and the transfer station is presently in an area that will ultimately become landfill space in the future.

The upgrade will include the transfer area, including the addition of a second scale, a separate entrance for recycling traffic, and a larger tipping area with full-size roll-off bins.

A December report from Sperling Hansen Associates Inc. said the changes would provide better traffic flow, increased safety, scalability (a potential future Eco-Depot), capacity to accommodate the expanding list of diversion materials and alignment with RRP priorities like site optimization, capacity extension at Ootischenia as the West Sub-region’s sole remaining active landfill, and regional consolidation for cost and environmental benefits.

“Additionally, these upgrades will enhance the customer experience, encouraging proper waste disposal and diversion,” said Schilman.

Photo: Joint resource recovery committee agenda The three upgrade options with cost estimates. The regional district is moving ahead with option C.

The future of refuse

The Ootischenia Landfill is evolving into the RDCK’s primary regional waste management and disposal facility for the West and Central Sub-Regions, noted a report to the committee.

This transition is guided by the RDCK’s Resource Recovery Plan (RRP), which emphasizes optimizing Ootischenia to double its capacity with minimal visual change, secure long-term landfill space, consolidate disposal at engineered sites, and support waste diversion goals.

In 2019, the RDCK engaged Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions (Wood) to investigate and develop preliminary designs and cost estimates for two potential landfill expansion options — after thorough analysis the ‘optimized footprint’ option was selected and included in the RRP, which would secure engineered landfilling space in the RDCK through year 2100.

This concept was adopted by the RDCK via board resolution “that the board direct staff to incorporate the optimized footprint proposed by Wood Environment Ltd. in the 2019 Ootischenia Landfill Design and Operations plan update as the preferred option for future development of the Ootischenia Landfill into the resource recovery plan update.

The regional district was also to complete a design, operations and closure plan for the Ootischenia Landfill using the optimized footprint upon board approval of the Resource Recovery Plan Update. The optimized footprint was included in the 2021 RRP as a core strategy for Ootischenia.

Following RRP approval by the province in 2023, the RDCK initiated several linked projects at Ootischenia, including completion of an updated design, operations and closure plan, updated fill plans, transfer station upgrade assessment and design, and a license of occupation amendment, all of which tie back to the goals set out in the RRP to expand and optimize the landfill as the RDCK’s primary regional landfill.

— Source : joint resource recovery committee report, Feb. 18