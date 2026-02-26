Castlegar News

Airport terminal expansion project moves along with $5 million in borrowing

City steps up for airport

Photo: File The City of Castlegar will be borrowing $5 million to expand the Airport Terminal Building — half of the expected $10 million needed to finish the project.

Bigger is sometimes better.

In an attempt to alleviate the undersized aspects of the West Kootenay Regional Airport air terminal building, the City of Castlegar will be borrowing $5 million to expand the facility — half of the expected $10 million needed to finish the project.

On Feb. 17 during its regular council meeting, city council passed the first three readings of the airport’s building expansion and ground side improvements loan authorization bylaw, authorizing the city to borrow $5 million to fund the project.

There are two main objectives for the airport terminal building (ATB) expansion project, said Steffan Klassen, city director of finance and technology, including expansion and improvement of passenger spaces — the concourse, arrivals and baggage claim area and holding room — to accommodate both current and future passenger volumes.

Klassen said there will also be improvement of the administrative spaces for staff and airlines, as well.

“The airport terminal building at the West Kootenay Regional Airport is undersized for current passenger volumes, which reduces passenger satisfaction and impacts the airport’s attractiveness for investment,” said Klassen in his report.

The announcement of the borrowing does not come as a surprise. The ATB expansion was noted in the Airport Master Plan completed by Stantec in 2019 as “the most critical investment for the airport” if airlines begin operating the 78-seat Q400 aircraft, which Air Canada did in 2021.

At the June 23, 2025 council meeting, a contract for architectural services was awarded to Kasian Architecture Interior Design and Planning Ltd. and work has progressed through program review and is currently entering concept design.

“If funding is secured, it is expected that construction on the ATB will start by 2027,” said Klassen.

The estimated total value of the project, including design and construction, is $10,000,000, which is consistent with both the 2019 Stantec Airport Master Plan estimate and estimates prepared by Colliers in 2023.

In 2023, the city received a $6-million grant from the Union of BC Municipalities Strategic Priorities Fund for the project, so the city must fund the remaining $4 million.

“As the project is still in very early stages, staff recommend increasing potential borrowing by an additional $1 million to provide a contingency for unexpected escalation,” said Klassen.

The funding will come through long-term borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA) as outlined in the 2025-2029 Financial Plan. The recommended borrowing does not exceed the approval-free liability zone, therefore it will not require elector approval.

Adoption of the bylaw will come at a future council meeting upon approval from the Inspector of municipalities.