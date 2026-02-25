Castlegar News

CBT contributes $970,000 to grow permanent community endowments

Foundations for generations

Photo: Submitted Columbia Basin Trust is contributing to 11 community foundations in the region, including the Slocan Valley Community Legacy Society. Board members staff a booth at the Hills Garlic Festival, highlighting local initiatives supported by the fund.

The Slocan Valley Community Legacy Society has reached its goal of building a $500,000 fund.

Through an investment by the Columbia Basin Trust, the society — an affiliate of the Osprey Community Foundation — has reached its goal in its 15th anniversary year.

“This additional Trust contribution is icing on the cake,” said Dwayne Lau, vice-chair of the society. “With more grant funding available each year, we can continue strengthening our long-term investment in our community.”

Overall, the CBT is investing $970,000 in 17 permanent endowments held by 11 community foundations, to help communities have reliable funding for local priorities for generations to come.

Community foundations use endowments to fund projects, programs and services in the region, said CBT senior manager of the delivery of benefits, Katie Kendall. This investment strengthens local funding systems and expands opportunities for communities to pursue their priorities.

“Endowments give communities lasting resources they can rely on,” she said. “By growing these permanent funds, we’re supporting local decision-making and helping ensure community priorities can be addressed not just today, but well into the future.”

Permanently invested, these funds generate annual grants that create stable, locally governed resources. Communities can use them to respond to changing needs, support resident-led initiatives, and invest in long-term well-being.